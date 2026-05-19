Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $149.79 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,180 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 61,902 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.09% of Arista Networks worth $149,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,258,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,342,551 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,752,573,000 after acquiring an additional 245,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,094,255 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,470,834,000 after acquiring an additional 181,813 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,396,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,364,990 shares of the technology company's stock worth $965,035,000 after acquiring an additional 258,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.40, for a total transaction of $1,403,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $36,541,608.20. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,378,127.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,734 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,984.68. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,444,729 shares of company stock worth $238,448,539. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $181.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $141.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $179.80. The business's fifty day moving average is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average is $137.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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