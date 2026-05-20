Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $35.24 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,938 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $35,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $4,292,310,000 after buying an additional 490,354 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.4% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,701 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,462,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of MSI opened at $399.29 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22. The business's fifty day moving average is $437.97 and its 200-day moving average is $414.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.Motorola Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total value of $13,590,508.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,360,101.95. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total transaction of $204,032.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,768.36. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,069 shares of company stock worth $60,779,964. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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