Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,297 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,359 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company's stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.1% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 1,165 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Key Stories Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 6.3%

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $62.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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