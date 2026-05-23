Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,395 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in HubSpot by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,935,587 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $776,714,000 after buying an additional 476,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,736,765 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,683,659,000 after buying an additional 345,524 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in HubSpot by 22,795.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 284,816 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $114,297,000 after buying an additional 283,572 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 89.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 546,436 shares of the software maker's stock worth $255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 257,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $113,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.37 per share, with a total value of $1,813,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 1,295,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $234,946,698. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 353,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,770,000. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and have sold 26,207 shares valued at $6,233,049. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $202.18 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $173.25 and a one year high of $627.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.63 and a 200 day moving average of $297.75.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HubSpot from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HubSpot from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research cut HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HubSpot from $530.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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