Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,303 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,735 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.05% of Iron Mountain worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $3,588,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,867.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 54.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,596 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 178.0% in the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 22,185 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 757 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $94,208.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,135 shares in the company, valued at $141,250.75. The trade was a 40.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 59,725 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total transaction of $6,248,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,679,569.48. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 498,771 shares of company stock worth $54,363,582 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $127.28 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $113.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.86 and a beta of 1.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.09.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 380.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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