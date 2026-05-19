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Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Union Pacific logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its Union Pacific stake by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, selling 3,924 shares and ending with 278,315 shares valued at about $64.4 million.
  • Union Pacific beat quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $2.93 versus $2.86 expected and revenue of $6.22 billion, with sales up 3.2% year over year.
  • The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share, while analysts remain largely bullish with an average Moderate Buy rating and a consensus price target of about $280.47.
  • Interested in Union Pacific? Here are five stocks we like better.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,315 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $64,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $274.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.63. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $276.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $280.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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