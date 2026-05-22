Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 41,000 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,700 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.56.

View Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,655,117.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 839,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,634,925.20. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,742 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $187,533.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 333,284 shares in the company, valued at $6,415,717. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,681. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SOFI opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 2.12. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business's revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

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