Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 42,577 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,269 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.16% of Teradyne worth $49,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $321.52 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $75.99 and a one year high of $422.11. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $337.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

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