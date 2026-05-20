Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 19,114 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 19,114 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $33,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 971 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total value of $241,594.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 125,696 shares in the company, valued at $27,885,657.60. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total value of $727,640.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,038 shares in the company, valued at $229,501.80. The trade was a 76.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 105,620 shares of company stock valued at $22,722,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $193.42 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $200.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $261.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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