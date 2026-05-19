Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 21,160 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,784 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,160 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.33% of nVent Electric worth $54,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $3,284,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,265,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 499.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,468 shares of the company's stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,956 shares of the company's stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered nVent Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Glj Research initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $160.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $175.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $2,773,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,044,282. This represents a 40.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,215,745.51. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Further Reading

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