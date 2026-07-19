Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,124 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. Carpenter Technology accounts for 1.9% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,096,145 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $514,687,000 after buying an additional 192,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,071,657 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $652,241,000 after acquiring an additional 327,302 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,553,012 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $488,950,000 after purchasing an additional 178,679 shares during the period. SurgoCap Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 29.5% during the third quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,198,895 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $294,377,000 after purchasing an additional 272,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,960 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $307,333,000 after purchasing an additional 78,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company's stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRS. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $470.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $495.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised Carpenter Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $556.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carpenter Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total value of $5,214,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,096,307.84. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total value of $317,895.00. Following the sale, the director owned 750 shares in the company, valued at $317,895. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of CRS opened at $556.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $228.00 and a twelve month high of $625.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $525.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.40.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $655.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Carpenter Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from hold to strong-buy , signaling increased confidence in the company’s outlook. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded from , signaling increased confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: The firm also nudged up earnings estimates across multiple periods, including Q1 2027 to $2.83 EPS , Q2 2027 to $2.85 EPS , Q4 2027 to $3.25 EPS , and FY2027 to $12.12 EPS , suggesting improving profit expectations.

The firm also nudged up earnings estimates across multiple periods, including to , to , to , and to , suggesting improving profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term projections were also raised, with estimates for FY2028 EPS lifted to $14.49 , reinforcing the view that earnings growth could remain strong. Tickerreport.com

Longer-term projections were also raised, with estimates for lifted to , reinforcing the view that earnings growth could remain strong. Neutral Sentiment: The consensus full-year earnings estimate remains at $10.57 per share, so the move appears driven more by analyst optimism than by a fresh company announcement.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carpenter Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carpenter Technology wasn't on the list.

While Carpenter Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here