Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Has $862,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.3% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after buying an additional 3,383,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $34,909,347,000 after buying an additional 2,849,678 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $207.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $209.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $413.00 price objective (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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