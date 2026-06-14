Harber Asset Management LLC Has $7.71 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Harber Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 35,474 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for 3.2% of Harber Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harber Asset Management LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 496,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,205,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability.

Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business.

B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth.

Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Article: Marvell Taps Adobe CFO as AI Growth Push Continues

Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals.

Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high.

Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy rating but kept a $240 price target, which is below the current trading level and suggests some analysts see limited near-term upside from here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,607,462.20. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $279.70 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $324.20. The stock has a market cap of $244.68 billion, a PE ratio of 95.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $182.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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