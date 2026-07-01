Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 533,911 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,458 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up about 13.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.20% of Marriott International worth $174,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of MAR opened at $370.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.14 and a 200 day moving average of $344.80. The company has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.76 and a 12 month high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 target price on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $384.73.

Read Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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