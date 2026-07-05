Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.6% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in Broadcom by 895.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,391,940,000 after buying an additional 11,414,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after buying an additional 5,040,801 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Broadcom by 499.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,858,789,000 after buying an additional 4,694,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total transaction of $1,905,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 269,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,355.99. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,987 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,980. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $360.45 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.58 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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