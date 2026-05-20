Free Trial
Memorial Day Savings! Save $100 on MarketBeat All Access
Claim Your Discount
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Hardy Reed LLC Sells 4,189 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
Union Pacific logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hardy Reed LLC reduced its Union Pacific stake by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, selling 4,189 shares and leaving it with 2,023 shares valued at about $468,000.
  • Union Pacific reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $2.93 beating estimates and revenue of $6.22 billion topping forecasts; revenue also rose 3.2% year over year.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share, or $5.52 annually, for a 2.0% yield, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $280.47.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Union Pacific.

Hardy Reed LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $271.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $161.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $210.84 and a 12 month high of $276.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $280.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Union Pacific Right Now?

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX just filed. The clock is ticking.
SpaceX just filed. The clock is ticking.
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
3 AI Data Center Stocks Worth Watching for Capital Rotation
3 AI Data Center Stocks Worth Watching for Capital Rotation
By Ryan Hasson | May 15, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines