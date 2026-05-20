Hardy Reed LLC Sells 4,189 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Hardy Reed LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts: Sign Up

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $271.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $161.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $210.84 and a 12 month high of $276.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $280.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here