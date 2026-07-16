Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $2.73 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,372 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 27,234 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH raised its stake in Netflix by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 104,181 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 8.9% in the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 826,101 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $79,430,000 after buying an additional 37,656 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $73.67 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.86 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The company has a market cap of $310.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company's fifty day moving average price is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.29.

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Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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