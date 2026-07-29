Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $406.45 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,951,562 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 653,118 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $406,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,942 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 30,444 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,425 shares of company stock valued at $37,715,464. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $230.86 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $247.03 and its 200 day moving average is $236.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services received several new business boosts. AI company Recursive Superintelligence announced a $400 million AWS compute agreement, while Ryanair extended its AWS AI partnership. These deals support the view that accelerating cloud and AI demand could help justify Amazon’s large infrastructure investments. Recursive Superintelligence AWS deal

Amazon Web Services received several new business boosts. AI company Recursive Superintelligence announced a $400 million AWS compute agreement, while Ryanair extended its AWS AI partnership. These deals support the view that accelerating cloud and AI demand could help justify Amazon’s large infrastructure investments. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is expanding potential growth markets. Prime Video will carry exclusive NHL playoff games in Canada, and Amazon Leo is seeking approval for as many as 5,105 satellites to provide direct-to-device voice and data services beginning in 2028. The satellite initiative, supported by Amazon’s planned Globalstar acquisition, could broaden its connectivity opportunity but will require substantial investment. Amazon satellite network

Amazon is expanding potential growth markets. Prime Video will carry exclusive NHL playoff games in Canada, and Amazon Leo is seeking approval for as many as 5,105 satellites to provide direct-to-device voice and data services beginning in 2028. The satellite initiative, supported by Amazon’s planned Globalstar acquisition, could broaden its connectivity opportunity but will require substantial investment. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly sees a sizable mark-to-market gain from Amazon’s approximately $13 billion Anthropic stake, offering a potential valuation boost when results are released. Analysts remain broadly bullish; Mizuho lowered its target modestly to $320 while retaining an outperform rating. Amazon’s Anthropic stake

Bank of America reportedly sees a sizable mark-to-market gain from Amazon’s approximately $13 billion Anthropic stake, offering a potential valuation boost when results are released. Analysts remain broadly bullish; Mizuho lowered its target modestly to $320 while retaining an outperform rating. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is reportedly winding down many Nova AI models and reorganizing its AI teams around a new frontier-model effort. Management may be reallocating resources toward a more competitive product, but the change also raises questions about execution and the returns on prior AI spending. Amazon AI strategy overhaul

Amazon is reportedly winding down many Nova AI models and reorganizing its AI teams around a new frontier-model effort. Management may be reallocating resources toward a more competitive product, but the change also raises questions about execution and the returns on prior AI spending. Negative Sentiment: Options markets imply an unusually large move of about 6.9% around earnings. Investors will focus on AWS growth, operating margins, free cash flow, Prime Day effects and whether Amazon raises its already-heavy capital-spending outlook. Short sellers are also increasing positions ahead of the report, reflecting elevated downside risk. Amazon earnings volatility

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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