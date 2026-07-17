Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $465,000 in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,610 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Qualcomm by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,163,030,000 after buying an additional 2,771,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Qualcomm by 120.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.61 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The stock's fifty day moving average is $208.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.40. The company has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron signed long-term agreements with Qualcomm and other auto suppliers to secure memory and storage components for AI-enabled vehicles, reinforcing Qualcomm’s position in the automotive chip market and supporting its long-term growth narrative. Article Title

Micron signed long-term agreements with Qualcomm and other auto suppliers to secure memory and storage components for AI-enabled vehicles, reinforcing Qualcomm’s position in the automotive chip market and supporting its long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Several recent commentary pieces argued Qualcomm still has meaningful upside tied to AI, data-center, and broader semiconductor demand, with one note upgrading the stock and another highlighting a potential growth story that may not yet be fully priced in. Article Title

Several recent commentary pieces argued Qualcomm still has meaningful upside tied to AI, data-center, and broader semiconductor demand, with one note upgrading the stock and another highlighting a potential growth story that may not yet be fully priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm announced it will report fiscal third-quarter 2026 results on July 29, which keeps investors focused on upcoming guidance and commentary rather than changing fundamentals right now. Article Title

Qualcomm announced it will report fiscal third-quarter 2026 results on July 29, which keeps investors focused on upcoming guidance and commentary rather than changing fundamentals right now. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that a supposed Qualcomm-Anthropic partnership code reference was not real likely cooled some AI enthusiasm, but the issue appears to have been more speculative than fundamental. Article Title

Reports that a supposed Qualcomm-Anthropic partnership code reference was not real likely cooled some AI enthusiasm, but the issue appears to have been more speculative than fundamental. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Akash Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; while insider sales can weigh on sentiment, the sale was small relative to his remaining stake and does not appear to signal a major shift in outlook. Article Title

EVP Akash Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; while insider sales can weigh on sentiment, the sale was small relative to his remaining stake and does not appear to signal a major shift in outlook. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment has been turning cautious, with Bank of America calling long semiconductors a very crowded trade, which may be pressuring QCOM along with the sector. Article Title

Broader semiconductor sentiment has been turning cautious, with Bank of America calling long semiconductors a very crowded trade, which may be pressuring QCOM along with the sector. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary also highlighted Qualcomm’s multi-day slide and the possibility that investors are reducing exposure ahead of earnings and amid weaker near-term sentiment. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on Qualcomm and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Qualcomm from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $221.31.

View Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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