Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 904,076 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,482,119 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 904,076 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.8% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $713,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $319.74 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.82 and a 1-year high of $408.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50 day moving average is $362.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial set a $420.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here