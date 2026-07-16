Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 410.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,008 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings in Intel were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Intel Stock Down 4.4%

Intel stock opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.11 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.96.

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel confirmed it has begun using ASML’s most advanced High-NA EUV machine to produce parts of its next-generation chips, including Core Ultra 3 and Panther Lake. That milestone suggests Intel is making real progress on advanced-node manufacturing, which supports the turnaround thesis. Reuters article

Intel confirmed it has begun using ASML’s most advanced High-NA EUV machine to produce parts of its next-generation chips, including Core Ultra 3 and Panther Lake. That milestone suggests Intel is making real progress on advanced-node manufacturing, which supports the turnaround thesis. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive on Intel ahead of July 23 earnings, with KeyBanc lifting its price target to $155 and other firms, including HSBC and Stifel, also raising targets. The upgrades point to improving expectations for AI-related demand, server CPUs, and foundry execution. Barchart article

Analysts turned more constructive on Intel ahead of July 23 earnings, with KeyBanc lifting its price target to $155 and other firms, including HSBC and Stifel, also raising targets. The upgrades point to improving expectations for AI-related demand, server CPUs, and foundry execution. Positive Sentiment: ASML said Intel has reached an important production milestone with High-NA EUV, and several articles highlighted Intel’s role as the first chipmaker to put the new tool into production use. That reinforces optimism that Intel can close the gap with rivals in advanced chipmaking. Yahoo Finance article

ASML said Intel has reached an important production milestone with High-NA EUV, and several articles highlighted Intel’s role as the first chipmaker to put the new tool into production use. That reinforces optimism that Intel can close the gap with rivals in advanced chipmaking. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment was also mixed-to-positive, with chip stocks rebounding after inflation data and some commentary saying Intel could benefit from sector rotation. However, weakness in peers like Micron also shows investors remain cautious about the group. 247WallSt article

Broader semiconductor sentiment was also mixed-to-positive, with chip stocks rebounding after inflation data and some commentary saying Intel could benefit from sector rotation. However, weakness in peers like Micron also shows investors remain cautious about the group. Negative Sentiment: Some articles note that Intel is still trading in a volatile semiconductor backdrop ahead of earnings, and traders are likely pricing in both execution risk and the possibility of a PC-related slowdown. Any disappointment on July 23 could quickly pressure the stock. Motley Fool article

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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