Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,424 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,498 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. DA Davidson raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Phillip Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.85.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of PLTR opened at $133.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $320.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company's 50-day moving average price is $132.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at $51,047,921.68. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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