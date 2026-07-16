Harmony Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,875 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 377.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,879 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. China Renaissance boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.86 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $310.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Netflix News

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Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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