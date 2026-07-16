Harmony Asset Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,715 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 164 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $202.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TD SYNNEX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total value of $1,214,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,503,934.89. This represents a 21.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,700. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE SNX opened at $249.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $139.23 and a fifty-two week high of $296.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.71. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $19.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. TD SYNNEX's payout ratio is 13.74%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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