Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,261,811 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 126,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.83% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $80,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMY. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $111,182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,571,374 shares of the mining company's stock worth $82,289,000 after buying an additional 3,806,468 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,961,141 shares of the mining company's stock worth $54,248,000 after buying an additional 2,936,552 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7,504.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,306,431 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $41,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1,801.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,985,093 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $27,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company's stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE HMY opened at $16.15 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMY shares. Zacks Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Harmony Gold Mining to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

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