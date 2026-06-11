Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,203 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,000,907 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,191,284,000 after buying an additional 806,221 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $355.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.13.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at $995,341.06. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,016 shares of company stock worth $17,282,549. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $356.38 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $357.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.00 and a 1-year high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

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