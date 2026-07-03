Harrison Street Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

Harrison Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,110 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,606,000. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 4.8% of Harrison Street Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,893 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 39.3% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 290,417 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,220,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's 50-day moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average is $91.89. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,380,821.19. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $724,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,600.20. This represents a 24.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,207. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on SRE

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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