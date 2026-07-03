Harrison Street Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Harrison Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,870 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000. Entergy makes up approximately 5.3% of Harrison Street Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,537,223 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,410,596,000 after acquiring an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,356,461 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,251,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,097,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,034,738 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,494,277,000 after purchasing an additional 452,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,607,806 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,068,725,000 after purchasing an additional 126,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Entergy Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ETR opened at $115.00 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $112.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.11 and a twelve month high of $118.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $122.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank restated a "sector outperform" rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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