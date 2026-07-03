Harrison Street Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Harrison Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,110 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000. Williams Companies comprises about 6.3% of Harrison Street Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $747,749,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in Williams Companies by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,028,186 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $755,490,000 after buying an additional 7,884,730 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,586,299 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $3,077,942,000 after buying an additional 6,668,950 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,325,482 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,281,875,000 after buying an additional 3,748,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 4,992.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,704,739 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $222,692,000 after buying an additional 3,631,986 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $917,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,511,789.12. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $148,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 283,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,999,071.44. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,182,655 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.21. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $80.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Williams Companies's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Williams Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Williams Companies to $89 from $88 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling continued upside confidence in the stock. JPMorgan raises WMB price target

JPMorgan raised its price target on Williams Companies to $89 from $88 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling continued upside confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company announced the appointment of two experienced independent directors, Billy Helms and Robb Turner, which may be viewed as a governance and strategic strength ahead of a potentially large acquisition. Williams appoints new board members

The company announced the appointment of two experienced independent directors, Billy Helms and Robb Turner, which may be viewed as a governance and strategic strength ahead of a potentially large acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Williams was highlighted in a dividend-focused article as a “super-safe” income stock, reinforcing its appeal to investors looking for reliable cash flow and yield. Williams dividend stock mention

Williams was highlighted in a dividend-focused article as a “super-safe” income stock, reinforcing its appeal to investors looking for reliable cash flow and yield. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies trimmed its price target to $85 from $87, but maintained a buy rating, suggesting the firm still sees meaningful upside even with slightly less aggressive expectations. Jefferies lowers WMB price target

Jefferies trimmed its price target to $85 from $87, but maintained a buy rating, suggesting the firm still sees meaningful upside even with slightly less aggressive expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Williams is reportedly nearing a roughly $5.5 billion acquisition tied to shale basin assets, which could support longer-term growth but also adds execution and integration risk. Williams acquisition report

Williams is reportedly nearing a roughly $5.5 billion acquisition tied to shale basin assets, which could support longer-term growth but also adds execution and integration risk. Negative Sentiment: SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares, a small insider sale that can sometimes be interpreted as a mild cautionary signal, though the transaction was limited in size relative to his holdings. WMB insider sale filing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Williams Companies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $82.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report).

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