Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,866 NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,866 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 145,684 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $31,622,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,093 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 613,928 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $133,259,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 42,749 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,711,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $302.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $183.00 and a fifty-two week high of $339.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.22. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total transaction of $552,661.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,153,118.79. This represents a 32.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $474,700. This represents a 72.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,498. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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