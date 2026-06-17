Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.76 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,125 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for 1.6% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $298.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.23. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $339.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $460.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $388.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $1,118,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,681,595.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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