Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Acquires 12,739 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,710 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock worth $782,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock worth $1,606,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,560 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock worth $3,510,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,853,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $141.23 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $170.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.07.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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