Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,145 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,389 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $68,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company's stock worth $4,789,914,000 after acquiring an additional 956,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,637,649 shares of the company's stock worth $4,568,313,000 after acquiring an additional 835,146 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,450,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,606,431,000 after buying an additional 532,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,512,719,000 after buying an additional 2,163,838 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5%

JNJ stock opened at $229.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $553.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.27. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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