Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $238.59 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,521 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 4.1% of Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $238,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,738,141,000 after buying an additional 3,505,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,851,747,000 after buying an additional 3,021,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $748,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s AI and autonomy narrative remains a long-term bull case, with Elon Musk reiterating that robotaxis could expand more broadly in the U.S. later this year and that self-driving could reshape transportation over the next decade.

Tesla’s AI and autonomy narrative remains a long-term bull case, with Elon Musk reiterating that robotaxis could expand more broadly in the U.S. later this year and that self-driving could reshape transportation over the next decade. Positive Sentiment: Some investors continue to view Tesla’s energy business as an underappreciated growth driver, supporting the company’s broader transition beyond EV sales.

Some investors continue to view Tesla’s energy business as an underappreciated growth driver, supporting the company’s broader transition beyond EV sales. Neutral Sentiment: OpenAI co-founder and former Tesla AI leader Andrej Karpathy joined Anthropic, highlighting the intensity of the AI talent war; while notable, the move is more of a signal about the broader AI race than a direct operating update for Tesla. Article Title

OpenAI co-founder and former Tesla AI leader Andrej Karpathy joined Anthropic, highlighting the intensity of the AI talent war; while notable, the move is more of a signal about the broader AI race than a direct operating update for Tesla. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing discussion about a potential SpaceX IPO could distract from Tesla and compete for investor capital, but this remains speculative rather than a Tesla-specific financial event.

Ongoing discussion about a potential SpaceX IPO could distract from Tesla and compete for investor capital, but this remains speculative rather than a Tesla-specific financial event. Negative Sentiment: Tesla raised Model Y prices, which investors are reading as a sign that demand may be less robust than hoped and that pricing changes could weigh on volume growth. Article Title

Tesla raised Model Y prices, which investors are reading as a sign that demand may be less robust than hoped and that pricing changes could weigh on volume growth. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage continue to flag Tesla’s rich valuation, with some arguing the stock is vulnerable if execution on vehicles, autonomy, and margins does not improve quickly.

Analysts and media coverage continue to flag Tesla’s rich valuation, with some arguing the stock is vulnerable if execution on vehicles, autonomy, and margins does not improve quickly. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports of Full Self-Driving lawsuits and robotaxi safety questions are adding skepticism around Tesla’s autonomy timeline and the pace of commercialization.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $404.11 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.21 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company's 50 day moving average price is $386.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 370.74, a P/E/G ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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