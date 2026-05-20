Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $25.09 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,465 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $25,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $210,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38.7% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.7% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,279 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,488,254.29. This represents a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total value of $23,404,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,078,401.03. The trade was a 51.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $399.29 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $437.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.32. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $359.36 and a one year high of $492.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

See Also

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