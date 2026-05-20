Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $320.63 Million Stake in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110,081 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 559,561 shares during the period. Strategy makes up 5.5% of Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Strategy worth $320,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 250 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.85, for a total value of $286,275.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,343,800. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 30,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,707,839 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Key Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target on Strategy to $400 from $395 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing continued Bitcoin accumulation and upside in the company’s treasury strategy. Article Title

TD Cowen raised its price target on Strategy to $400 from $395 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing continued Bitcoin accumulation and upside in the company’s treasury strategy. Positive Sentiment: Strategy disclosed a massive Bitcoin purchase of 24,869 BTC for about $2.01 billion, lifting holdings to 843,738 BTC and reinforcing its position as the largest public corporate Bitcoin holder. Article Title

Strategy disclosed a massive Bitcoin purchase of 24,869 BTC for about $2.01 billion, lifting holdings to 843,738 BTC and reinforcing its position as the largest public corporate Bitcoin holder. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted strong investor interest in the company’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation and the possibility that the strategy could support future share-price appreciation if Bitcoin rebounds. Article Title

Several reports highlighted strong investor interest in the company’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation and the possibility that the strategy could support future share-price appreciation if Bitcoin rebounds. Neutral Sentiment: Jarrod Patten, a Strategy director, sold 1,500 shares, which adds a small insider-overhang headline but is not large enough on its own to change the core thesis. Article Title

Jarrod Patten, a Strategy director, sold 1,500 shares, which adds a small insider-overhang headline but is not large enough on its own to change the core thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Management said it may repurchase $1.5 billion of convertible notes and could potentially fund that with Bitcoin sales, signaling a more flexible capital structure but also a shift away from the prior “never sell” stance. Article Title

Management said it may repurchase $1.5 billion of convertible notes and could potentially fund that with Bitcoin sales, signaling a more flexible capital structure but also a shift away from the prior “never sell” stance. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin fell sharply and crypto liquidations surged, weighing on Strategy because MSTR behaves like a leveraged proxy for BTC and tends to move with the coin. Article Title

Bitcoin fell sharply and crypto liquidations surged, weighing on Strategy because MSTR behaves like a leveraged proxy for BTC and tends to move with the coin. Negative Sentiment: Some investors view the convertible debt buyback and possible Bitcoin sales as adding balance-sheet risk, which is pressuring the stock in the near term. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Strategy from $705.00 to $570.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Strategy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.21.

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Strategy Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $164.63 on Wednesday. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $457.22. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.27 and a 200 day moving average of $162.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($16.49) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

See Also

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