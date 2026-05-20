Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $63.10 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 25,799 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.1% of Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $63,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $792.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $630.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $739.39 and a 200-day moving average of $745.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Trending Headlines about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Regeneron announced a strategic collaboration with Parabilis Medicines to develop novel Antibody-Helicon Conjugates across multiple therapeutic areas, a deal that could be worth up to about $2.2 billion in milestone payments plus royalties and expands REGN’s pipeline into “undruggable” targets. Article: Regeneron Announces Strategic Collaboration with Parabilis Medicines to Advance Novel Antibody-Helicon™ Conjugates Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas

Regeneron announced a strategic collaboration with Parabilis Medicines to develop novel Antibody-Helicon Conjugates across multiple therapeutic areas, a deal that could be worth up to about $2.2 billion in milestone payments plus royalties and expands REGN’s pipeline into “undruggable” targets. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still maintained constructive views on REGN despite trimming price targets, including buy/overweight calls from firms such as Canaccord, JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, BMO, and Wells Fargo, suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels.

Several analysts still maintained constructive views on REGN despite trimming price targets, including buy/overweight calls from firms such as Canaccord, JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, BMO, and Wells Fargo, suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Regeneron’s latest earnings backdrop remains solid, with Q1 revenue up 19% year over year and results that beat consensus estimates, helping offset some of the pressure from recent headlines.

Regeneron’s latest earnings backdrop remains solid, with Q1 revenue up 19% year over year and results that beat consensus estimates, helping offset some of the pressure from recent headlines. Negative Sentiment: The main driver of the stock’s weakness was a late-stage melanoma trial failure: fianlimab plus cemiplimab did not meet its primary progression-free survival endpoint versus Merck’s Keytruda, raising questions about the company’s near-term oncology growth prospects. Article: Regeneron drops after skin cancer treatment misses late-stage trial goal

The main driver of the stock’s weakness was a late-stage melanoma trial failure: fianlimab plus cemiplimab did not meet its primary progression-free survival endpoint versus Merck’s Keytruda, raising questions about the company’s near-term oncology growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: The trial miss triggered multiple analyst price-target cuts and a wave of shareholder-investigation headlines, adding to sentiment pressure and keeping attention on execution risk in REGN’s pipeline.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,330,604.99. The trade was a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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