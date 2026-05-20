Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $77.31 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 17,078 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $77,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,428,000. Saranac Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Saranac Partners Ltd now owns 17,821 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 388,143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $128,130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $389.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $404.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $320.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $381.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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