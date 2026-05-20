Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Purchases 15,499 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,367 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $57,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,458 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total value of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,170.65. This trade represents a 95.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:SYK opened at $317.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.70. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.48.

View Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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