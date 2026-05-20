Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,571 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 17,942 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.1% of Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $62,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $616.10.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.4%

TMO stock opened at $448.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $483.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The firm has a market cap of $166.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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