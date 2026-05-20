Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 5,631 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,838 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,631 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple Zacks Research notes raised Caterpillar’s earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence that profit growth can stay strong well beyond this year. MarketBeat CAT earnings estimate updates

Multiple Zacks Research notes raised Caterpillar’s earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence that profit growth can stay strong well beyond this year. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also reset Caterpillar’s fair value higher and cited higher price targets and an upgrade, suggesting the stock may still have room to re-rate as investors assign a richer multiple to its earnings and growth outlook. Yahoo Finance analyst valuation article

Analysts also reset Caterpillar’s fair value higher and cited higher price targets and an upgrade, suggesting the stock may still have room to re-rate as investors assign a richer multiple to its earnings and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Caterpillar as a long-term winner because of rising revenues, stronger earnings growth versus peers like Deere, and exposure to AI infrastructure and heavy equipment demand. Zacks Caterpillar vs. Deere article

Recent coverage highlighted Caterpillar as a long-term winner because of rising revenues, stronger earnings growth versus peers like Deere, and exposure to AI infrastructure and heavy equipment demand. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has picked up around CAT, with multiple articles framing it as a prominent industrial and AI-infrastructure name, but these pieces are more about visibility than a new catalyst. Yahoo Finance investor attention article

Investor attention has picked up around CAT, with multiple articles framing it as a prominent industrial and AI-infrastructure name, but these pieces are more about visibility than a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted tariff and workforce concerns, which could pressure margins or complicate the operating outlook even as sentiment remains constructive overall. MSN tariff/workforce article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, February 6th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $923.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $859.90 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.24 and a 12-month high of $931.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $781.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $685.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total value of $326,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $480,180. The trade was a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 100,551 shares of company stock valued at $91,170,351 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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