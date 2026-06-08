Havemeyer Place LP Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $317.06 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $212.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.81. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $372.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 214.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 3.95.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALAB shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $19,692,630.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 319,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,420,457.43. The trade was a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,311,256 shares of company stock valued at $477,341,446. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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