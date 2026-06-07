Havemeyer Place LP Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,174 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $731,276,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,472,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,774 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,820,339 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,782,000 after purchasing an additional 932,485 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,275 shares of the technology company's stock worth $516,711,000 after purchasing an additional 597,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $112,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $150.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,242.24. This represents a 86.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $135.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $112.23 and a 12 month high of $233.78. The firm's 50-day moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day moving average is $161.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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