Havemeyer Place LP Takes Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 153,251 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $5,457,268.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 172,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,131,472.24. The trade was a 47.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,727. This represents a 34.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 421,470 shares of company stock valued at $14,570,945 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teva reported new real-world survey data showing AUSTEDO and AUSTEDO XR improved quality-of-life measures for Huntington’s disease chorea patients and reduced caregiver strain, supporting the outlook for one of its key branded medicines. Article Title

Teva reported new real-world survey data showing AUSTEDO and AUSTEDO XR improved quality-of-life measures for Huntington’s disease chorea patients and reduced caregiver strain, supporting the outlook for one of its key branded medicines. Positive Sentiment: Teva expanded its European biosimilars business with the launch of AHZANTIVE, strengthening its growth strategy and broadening its presence in ophthalmology. Article Title

Teva expanded its European biosimilars business with the launch of AHZANTIVE, strengthening its growth strategy and broadening its presence in ophthalmology. Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage highlighted Teva as a generic-drug stock to watch as biosimilars, complex generics and specialty drugs become increasingly important growth drivers. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEVA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Further Reading

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