Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Has $106.02 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline $VVV

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,147,810 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 409,565 shares during the quarter. Valvoline comprises 3.9% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.47% of Valvoline worth $106,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Valvoline by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its stake in Valvoline by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 9,008 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company's stock.

Valvoline Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of VVV opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.67 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business's revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Valvoline news, CFO J Kevin Willis purchased 10,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.80 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 32,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,655. This represents a 44.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Lynn Slater purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,530. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 14,100 shares of company stock worth $450,877 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VVV shares. New Street Research set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.50.

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Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

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