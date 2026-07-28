Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Invests $65.09 Million in Workiva Inc. $WK

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,091,582 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $65,091,000. Workiva makes up about 2.4% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.95% of Workiva at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Workiva by 88.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,646 shares of the software maker's stock worth $66,168,000 after acquiring an additional 520,839 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,243 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $93,430,000 after purchasing an additional 87,056 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,289,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 893,859 shares of the software maker's stock worth $77,095,000 after purchasing an additional 91,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Workiva by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 862,936 shares of the software maker's stock worth $51,457,000 after purchasing an additional 121,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 68.43% and a net margin of 1.53%.The firm had revenue of $247.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Workiva from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Workiva from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Workiva from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Workiva

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $49,690.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,729,311.38. This trade represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

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