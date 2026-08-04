Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW - Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,735 shares of the company's stock after selling 89,240 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.35% of Hayward worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,933,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,416,000 after acquiring an additional 105,472 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Hayward by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 9,089,866 shares of the company's stock worth $140,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,380 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 371.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 150,651 shares of the company's stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $2,933,000.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $2,073,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 701,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,117,323.52. This trade represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 222,389 shares of company stock worth $3,649,544 over the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hayward from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HAYW

Hayward Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 13.83%.The firm had revenue of $318.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Hayward's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

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