HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,746 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,964 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEV shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Vernova from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV stock opened at $1,113.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $506.02 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,042.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $879.98.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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