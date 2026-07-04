HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,106 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,336 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $47,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.2% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.1% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 37,144 shares of the company's stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company's stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial set a $88.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.88.

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Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $83.93 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average is $76.72. The stock has a market cap of $361.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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