HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandisk by 12.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandisk by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandisk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

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Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,745.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $258.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $2,354.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,650.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $947.30.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SNDK. Weiss Ratings cut Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sandisk in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,684.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sandisk announced it has started production of its 10th-generation 3D flash memory with Kioxia at the Kitakami plant, and separately said it is sampling BiCS10 1Tb TLC 3D NAND. Both updates point to higher density, better power efficiency, and more capacity for data-center and AI workloads. Article Title Article Title

Sandisk announced it has started production of its 10th-generation 3D flash memory with Kioxia at the Kitakami plant, and separately said it is sampling BiCS10 1Tb TLC 3D NAND. Both updates point to higher density, better power efficiency, and more capacity for data-center and AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained constructive on Sandisk, with China Renaissance lifting its price target sharply on strong AI storage demand and Bank of America raising its target to $2,500 while keeping a buy rating. Article Title

Analysts remained constructive on Sandisk, with China Renaissance lifting its price target sharply on strong AI storage demand and Bank of America raising its target to $2,500 while keeping a buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Commentary from several outlets says the recent selloff may be a pullback after a huge first-half rally, with some investors viewing the weakness as a buying opportunity rather than a change in the underlying growth thesis. Article Title

Commentary from several outlets says the recent selloff may be a pullback after a huge first-half rally, with some investors viewing the weakness as a buying opportunity rather than a change in the underlying growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat’s week-in-review noted Sandisk as a poster child for tech-sector volatility, reflecting how much the stock can swing on sector rotation and sentiment shifts. Article Title

MarketBeat’s week-in-review noted Sandisk as a poster child for tech-sector volatility, reflecting how much the stock can swing on sector rotation and sentiment shifts. Negative Sentiment: Sandisk shares have been hit by a broader selloff in AI chip and memory stocks as investors rotate toward AI software, and some reports also cite profit-taking and memory supply-glut fears. Article Title Article Title

Sandisk shares have been hit by a broader selloff in AI chip and memory stocks as investors rotate toward AI software, and some reports also cite profit-taking and memory supply-glut fears. Negative Sentiment: Insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, a routine filing but still a mild caution flag for sentiment. Article Title

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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